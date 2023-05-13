Tap Into LA: Inside Taapsee Pannu's Fun-filled Vacation With Shagun, Beau Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu is on a vacation. Destination: Los Angeles. And she is not alone. Doubling up the fun, her sister Shagun Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe have become joined her as travel buddies. With sneak peeks of her vacation, including posing in front of the iconic Hollywood banner, trying out fun stunts, and even encountering a snake, Taapsee Pannu’s travel album is sure to make you want to pack your bags and join in on the adventure.

Wearing a black athleisure outfit, Taapsee Pannu started her travel journal with a blurry photo of herself crossing a bustling LA street. “Hello LA!" she captioned the snap.

Next, she struck a pose with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background. The actress looked chic in a buttoned-down denim shirt and cute pink shoes. In the caption, she wrote, “Here’s looking at ya!" as she shared the picture.

In another snap, Taapsee Pannu and her sister posed in front of the same sign. Seated on the ground, Shagun looked chic in an oversized graphic T-shirt and black tights, paired with white sneakers, round sunglasses, and a black cap. The caption read, “A mandatory tourist photo."

Her album also featured a breathtaking aerial view of the entire city, including a candid glimpse of Shagun in it, which she called a “Piece of art!" The sisters also exhibited their fun banter on the trip, with Taapsee sitting atop a broken tree that she claimed wasn’t “comfortable" at all. So she “stood" on top of it in the next shot.

It also showed Mathias and Shagun telling other tourists that they had spotted a rattlesnake. The two even hissed at it to bring it out in front of the camera. Taapsee Pannu shared the clip with the caption, “That’s what American rattlesnakes respond to." Overall, Taapsee’s vacation seemed to be filled with fun moments, and her Instagram followers couldn’t help but feel a twinge of envy.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Blurr. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next release, Tarn Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak, where she will showcase her acting prowess. Along with her, the movie will also feature talented actors such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Recently, the makers released the first poster of the movie, and it is expected to hit theatres later this year.