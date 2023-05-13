CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :The Kerala StoryRajnikanthShehnaaz GillShiv ThakareRam Charan

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136642004

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » entertainment » Bollywood » The Kerala Story To PK: A Look At The Bollywood Films That Sparked Controversy
1-MIN READ

The Kerala Story To PK: A Look At The Bollywood Films That Sparked Controversy

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 14:10 IST

Delhi, India

Recently, The Kerala Story was banned in West Bengal

Recently, The Kerala Story was banned in West Bengal

Take a look at some Bollywood releases that have caused controversy among audiences and critics.

The Hindi film industry has a lot to offer. From movies that spark debates among cinephiles and critics to the constant chatter surrounding the personal lives of celebrities, Bollywood is always in the news for some reason or the other. With the evolving times, the audience has been demanding unique and unconventional content. It is natural that many movies made today might touch upon sensitive topics and are likely to be mired in controversy. But, remaining uninhibited, filmmakers continue to bring to the screens the grim reality of the world. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that created a stir.

The Kerala Story

Speaking of controversial Bollywood films, the recently released The Kerala Story tops the list. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the Sudipto Sen directorial revolves around how a group of women are brainwashed. Although The Kerala Story has received a resounding response in theatres, petitions were sent to the court for banning the film due to certain claims it made. The film remains banned in West Bengal.

The Kashmir Files

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the heart-wrenching drama revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Starring veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others, the film was a box-office success. But many claimed the movie was a propaganda piece, with even Israeli Nadav Lapid calling it a “vulgar” film.

Pathaan

Deepika Padukone sizzled her way into the hearts of many with her swoon-worthy performance in Pathaan’s Besharam Rang. Soon after the song’s release, some groups condemned Deepika’s saffron bikini, alleging that the orange colour hurt the sentiments of people. Despite being mired in controversies, Pathaan turned out to be a blockbuster, minting over Rs 530 crore.

Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone hit a purple patch in her career with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Despite its grand and opulent sets, and amazing performances by Deepika, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat came under the radar of some political groups. Some pointed out Deepika’s revealing lehenga in the song Ghoomar, while others criticised that history has been distorted in the movie.

top videos

    PK

    This Aamir Khan-starrer definitely had a hilarious take on aliens and a social message as well. The story revolves around how religion can never be more than humanity. But many found fault in the film, alleging that PK created misconceptions about religions.

    About the Author
    Entertainment Bureau
    Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. movies
    3. entertainment
    4. news18-discover
    first published:May 13, 2023, 14:10 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 14:10 IST