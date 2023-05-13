The Kerala Story To PK: A Look At The Bollywood Films That Sparked Controversy

The Kerala Story
Speaking of controversial Bollywood films, the recently released The Kerala Story tops the list. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the Sudipto Sen directorial revolves around how a group of women are brainwashed. Although The Kerala Story has received a resounding response in theatres, petitions were sent to the court for banning the film due to certain claims it made. The film remains banned in West Bengal.
The Kashmir Files
Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the heart-wrenching drama revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Starring veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others, the film was a box-office success. But many claimed the movie was a propaganda piece, with even Israeli Nadav Lapid calling it a “vulgar” film.
Pathaan
Deepika Padukone sizzled her way into the hearts of many with her swoon-worthy performance in Pathaan’s Besharam Rang. Soon after the song’s release, some groups condemned Deepika’s saffron bikini, alleging that the orange colour hurt the sentiments of people. Despite being mired in controversies, Pathaan turned out to be a blockbuster, minting over Rs 530 crore.
Padmaavat
Deepika Padukone hit a purple patch in her career with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Despite its grand and opulent sets, and amazing performances by Deepika, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat came under the radar of some political groups. Some pointed out Deepika’s revealing lehenga in the song Ghoomar, while others criticised that history has been distorted in the movie.
PK
This Aamir Khan-starrer definitely had a hilarious take on aliens and a social message as well. The story revolves around how religion can never be more than humanity. But many found fault in the film, alleging that PK created misconceptions about religions.