This Hollywood Star Was Aditya Chopra's 1st Choice For Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is one of the most iconic films in the history of Hindi cinema. It was released 28 years ago and remains one of the most beloved romantic films for all. It was directed by Aditya Chopra in 1995 under the banner of Yash Raj Films and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. It gave Shah Rukh the status of a romantic superstar in the country. However, it was later found that he was not the first choice for Aditya Chopra to play the lead role.

The makers of DDLJ wanted Hollywood star Tom Cruise to play the lead role in the film. Tom is one of the most loved stars in India and Chopra wished to make a film that starred a foreigner in the lead. It was also found that the conceptualisation of DDLJ was also very different at that time as the filmmaker wanted a foreigner who comes to Punjab and falls in love with a Punjabi girl.

However, legendary filmmaker and Chopra’s father, Yash Chopra, refused the idea of having an international star in the film. Tom Cruise had also reportedly asked for a very high amount to be a part of the venture, which was not feasible for the production house.

According to reports, the makers had also considered Saif Ali Khan for the role. Initially, when the role went to Shah Rukh, he was sceptical about being its part, as he felt that he had always played the role of a villain and DDLJ was an out-and-out romantic film. But later, he agreed and it became one of the most successful films of his career. The film still runs at the Maratha Mandir Theatre in Mumbai, even after almost 28 years since its release.

Currently, Shah Rukh is enjoying the success of his film Pathaan. It marked his return to the silver screens after four years and the film has been a huge hit and has earned Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Apart from that, he is also shooting for his upcoming films Jawaan and Dunki.

