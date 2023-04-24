Trailer Of IB71 Out: Watch Vidyut Jammwal’s Mission Possible To Save India,

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is on a mission to save India and the IB71 trailer, which was released on Monday, reveals the same. The story of a mission that has been “hidden for 50 years" features action-packed scenes and suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The star-studded cast includes Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani fame in key roles.

IB agent Dev, played by Vidyut, is on a top-secret mission to defend the country from an attack by Pakistan in the patriotic spy thriller, which is shown as an “untold story based on true events". The two-minute clip shows Vidyut and 30 agents devising an impractical strategy to block the airspace in order to stop the alleged attack from the next country.

Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa have major roles in IB71. In a recent interview, Vidyut Jammwal said, “IB71 is a story about the most classified mission that gave us an advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I am thrilled to bring this story of our IB (Intelligence Bureau) officers who are the true unsung heroes of India.”

Sankalp Reddy, who previously oversaw The Ghazi Attack, is helming IB71 too. The director said IB 71, “yet another story that helped us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.” He further said, “I was shocked when Vidyut came to me with this story. I really appreciate the way Vidyut has stepped out of his comfort zone for this film and decided to take up an unconventional role for the first time. I am glad that I got an opportunity to work with such powerful performers as Anupam Sir, Vishal Jethwa and a great ensemble with promising roles in the film.”

Talking about the film, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment are the producers. IB71 is Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, and co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The story was written by Aditya Shastri, while Storyhouse Films LLP wrote the screenplay for the national award-winning director Sankalp Reddy. The movie will premiere in theatres on May 12, 2023.

