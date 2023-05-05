Urvashi Rautela Shares Her Fitness Regime And Diet Plan, Check What All She Eats

Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela, who made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great, has since appeared in some notable films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti, to name a few. However, apart from her acting skills, the diva is also known for her stunning appearance and fitness routine. She always makes headlines for her stunning looks every time she steps out of her house. Recently, she shared her fitness regime and her diet plan behind her stunning figure.

According to reports, she follows a strict diet to maintain her amazing figure. She also does yoga regularly to maintain her health. Today, let’s take a look at what diet and fitness regime should be followed to stay healthy and maintain a perfect figure like Urvashi.

Burn fat with yoga: Urvashi does yoga and pranayama exercises early in the morning. Yoga improves flexibility and muscle strength and whole-body posture improves and stress also decreases. Pranayama exercises, on the other hand, play a vital role in increasing lung capacity. Thus, oxygen reaches the body at a higher level and the energy level doubles. In this way, Urvashi maintains her mental and physical health with yoga and pranayama.

Gym workouts, dancing in free time: Urvashi hits the gym three times a week, doing weight training and core exercises so that she can maintain her figure. Urvashi also works out and dances regularly to burn off the extra calories.

Diet: Urvashi maintains her beauty by eating a balanced diet. Her morning meal consists of muesli, an egg white omelette and multigrain bread. Meanwhile, for snacks, she takes fresh fruits and almonds. This combination of foods provides her with a well-balanced meal that is high in protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates. She includes egg white omelettes in her diet as it is very high in protein and aid to improve muscles. On the other hand, she also consumes muesli and multigrain bread in her diet.

Urvashi’s lunch consists of dal, roti, brown rice and vegetables. She includes brown rice and rotis as they are high in carbs, which provide long-lasting energy and dal provides her with protein and fibre. For dinner, she eats salads, vegetables, fish and chicken.

