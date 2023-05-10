Vaani Kapoor Looks Dazzling In Neon Green Bikini On Global Spa Magazine Cover, See Pics

Vaani Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2013 with the romantic comedy-drama Shuddh Desi Romance. Later, she acted in many popular movies like Befikre, War and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Apart from her acting prowess, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She makes sure to give her fans every update, from her personal to professional life to stay in touch with them. Meanwhile, Vaani recently did a photoshoot for Global Spa Magazine, and her picture is currently going viral.

In the new picture, Vaani is wearing a neon bikini which she teamed with a white one-sided sarong with cutout detailing. The actress opted for nude makeup with glossy lips and tied her hair in a high, raised bun. She rounded off her look with a white watch in her left hand. Take a look at the picture:

Seeing the picture, actress Diana Penty commented, “Faaayyyyaaahhh" with fire emojis. One of the users commented, “Lovely pictures," and another said, “So hot." Many others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Six days back, Vaani shared another photo from the photoshoot for Global Spa Magazine. In the picture, the actress was slaying in a three-piece co-ord set. She wore a white tube top and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a white cape. The actress complimented her look with a golden choker neckpiece and is looking stunning. Take a look:

Seeing the pictures, her fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment box.

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the period action drama film Shamshera. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor in his first dual role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla.

The actress is currently busy working on the upcoming TV series Mandala Murders which also stars Surveen Chawla, Nassar, Rajshri Deshpande and Vatsal Sheth in the lead roles.

