Was Akshay Kumar Never Paid For His Role In Dil To Pagal Hai?

One of the most iconic films of the 90s is Yash Chopra’s musical drama Dil To Pagal Hai. Be it Karisma Kapoor’s athleisure clothes, the soulful songs, or Shiamak Davar’s outstanding choreography, the romantic movie won the hearts of millions. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Even Akshay Kumar had a small role in this movie. However, did you know he was never paid for his role?

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars now. But at the time, he was roped in for Dil To Pagal Hai, and his movies were performing underwhelmingly at the box office. He got the opportunity to work with Yash Chopra and he played the role of Pooja’s (Madhuri Dixit) childhood best friend, who was in love with her in the film. While his role was small and sweet, he was never paid for the same by the makers.

If reports are to be believed, Yash Chopra wanted to cast Jackie Shroff to play the role but later finalised Akshay Kumar to give the character a more youthful look. Reportedly, when the Housefull actor approached the makers for payment after the release, Yash Chopra allegedly said that the actor should feel grateful to be a part of the film. Akshay was miffed and decided to not work with Yash Raj Films again, until after 11 years, when they united for Tashan.

There were also reports of Aditya Chopra requesting a change of hairstyle for the Welcome actor, who refused it. Reportedly, Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra wanted Akshay Kumar to cut his hair short. However, during this time, the actor was working in the Khiladi series like Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Mr and Mrs Khiladi. So, Akshay refused to cut his hair.

Before Dil To Pagal Hai, Akshay Kumar had worked in Yash Chopra-backed movie Yeh Dillagi, where he was the lead actor and shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Post Dil To Pagal Hai, the Mohra actor worked in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.