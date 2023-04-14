Watch: Actress Ileana D'Cruz Makes Hearts Flutter In Badshah’s Latest Sab Gazab

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is once again ruling our hearts with her gorgeous personality and incredible dance moves. She has collaborated with singer-rapper Badshah for her latest video song titled Sab Gazab. In the video, Ileana can be seen dancing with style alongside Badshah and the internet is all praises for their adorable chemistry. Sharing some glimpses from the music video on her Instagram, she captioned, “And it’s out!!! Sab Gazab”. Without a doubt, Ileana D’Cruz looked phenomenal in the video. In the clip, she can be seen donning a bottle-green voguish lehenga, which she teamed up with an exquisite neckpiece. Her fans could not stop gushing over her looks.

With music composed by Hiten under the label Saga Music, the lyrics of the song are penned by Badshah himself. It is sung by Goldkartz and Badshah.

Fans have now expressed their love and admiration for Ileana D’Cruz. One social media user commented, “The attitude on her face is everything… Just mind-blowing”. Another user wrote, “This song hits 50 million because of Ileana D’Cruz, she nailed it with her expression and dance”. The third user commented, “I watched this music video only for Ileana. It’s nice to see her back after a long time. She is still a gorgeous actress”. One user added, “Still favourite. Badshah knows the taste of Indian listeners, thanks man for this masterpiece”.

The video has received over 7.8 million views.

Ileana D’Cruz is best known for films including Rustom, The Big Bull, Main Tera Hero, and Barfi. She has also acted in several highly successful films such as Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Pagalpanti. She made her acting debut with the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming film Lovers. She was last seen in the film Unfair & Lovely.

Ileana is also known for her charitable work and has been involved with several social causes, including anti-human trafficking and animal welfare.

