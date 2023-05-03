What Aruna Irani Said About Wikipedia Getting Her Birthday Wrong

Actress Aruna Irani recently shared her annoyance with people wishing her a happy birthday based on the Wikipedia website. According to the 76-year-old, the date mentioned on the website was wrong, and despite informing the media about her correct birthday date, nothing changed. Aruna Irani is a prominent face in the film and television industry. She has worked in numerous critically-acclaimed motion pictures, taking her to overnight fame. In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, the talented actress shared that her real birthday was on August 18 and not on May 3, as reflected on Wikipedia.

In the interaction, Aruna Irani revealed that for many years, her birthday was mentioned incorrectly on Wikipedia. It showed that it was in May. “My birthday is on the 18th of August,” she shared. Despite trying to spread the correct information regarding her birthday to the masses, the Beta actress lamented that it did not prove to be of any use. She expressed her discontent with people giving her presents and wishing her on May 3, instead of August 18.

“People even say that you are denying the date of your birthday to not give an interview and then I get a little angry,” added a displeased Aruna Irani, before concluding that she does not understand why people do not believe her. “It’s my birthday and who better than me would know in which month and on which date I was born?” were her exact words.

Aruna Irani was born on August 18, 1946, in Mumbai. Apart from Bollywood, she has also worked in several Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi films. She has bagged several prestigious awards in her career spanning decades. Aruna Irani was the recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for the films Beta and Pet Pyaar Aur Paap. She even has the Indian Telly Award for Director of the Year for the popular television series Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

Earlier, according to a report by ETimes, Aruna Irani’s brother Adi Irani heaped praises on her sister. Speaking about working with her sister, Adi revealed that his sister did a commendable job in bringing out the best in him as an actor.

