What Happened When Bipasha Basu Met Cristiano Ronaldo In Lisbon

Bipasha Basu is known for her outstanding work in the film industry. Bipasha has worked in a number of hit movies like Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raaz 3D, and Alone. Apart from her films, the actress has always been in the news for her love life. Bipasha Basu was earlier in a long-term relationship with fellow actor John Abraham. After staying in a live-in relationship for more than eight years, the actors shocked everyone by announcing their split. But very few people know that Bipasha Basu was once rumoured to be involved with legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bipasha and Ronaldo were reportedly invited to the Luz stadium in Lisbon for a ceremony once. The two appeared on stage together for the first time and entertained the crowd. After the event was over, they bonded, and a British tabloid got their hands on some never-before-seen pictures. The photos reportedly featured Ronaldo and Bipasha. It was alleged that after the event in Lisbon, the two went partying at a club and became intimate. But neither Bipasha nor Ronaldo has ever given any official statement on this matter.

Bipasha Basu is now living a happy life with actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo fell in love during the shooting of their horror film Alone, which hit theatres in 2015. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2016. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with an intimate bash held at Mumbai’s St. Regis, the same hotel that witnessed their grand wedding. Bipasha and Karan also have a cute daughter named Devi. Today, the couple celebrated their daughter’s half-birthday and shared some stunning pictures on social media.

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu has been enjoying a break for some time now. She was last seen in the crime thriller miniseries Dangerous for MX Player. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover will soon be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter.