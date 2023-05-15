What Made Sanjay Dutt Wear A Red Tilak On His Forehead In 1990s

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has always been in the limelight for his personal as well as professional choices. Sanjay Dutt was one of the leading heroes of the 1980s and 1990s for his romantic hero image. But these days, the actor is more into negative characters and doing phenomenally well. But apart from her outstanding acting chops, the actor has also been surrounded by controversy. As per reports, he was once accused of illegally possessing arms and having links with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. The actor went through a bad phase in the last year of the 1990s. Given this, his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt advised him to wear a tika, and the actor was seen wearing the tika every time he stepped out of his house. However, let us take a look at why Sanjay Dutt used to wear a tika.

Sanjay Dutt started applying red tika on his forehead in the 1990s. He wore a long tilak on his forehead whenever he went out in public. Reports suggest that the reason for this was that in 1993, he was arrested by the police in a case related to the Mumbai bomb blasts. After the arrest, Sanjay said that the police were trapping him and that he was being tortured because his mother, Nargis Dutt, belonged to a Muslim family. Sanjay was also accused of having a connection with Dawood Ibrahim and was viewed as a terrorist and called anti-national at the same time.

For this reason, a lot of people told his father that Sanjay must wear a tilak. So Sunil Dutt asked Sanjay Dutt to apply tika to maintain his image.

When Sanjay Dutt got bail for the first time, he was seen wearing a red tika on his forehead and also wearing a red thread in his hand. Following this, Sanjay Dutt was seen numerous times applying tilak and tying a red thread in his hand. Not only this but he was also seen wearing his mother’s chunri around his neck when he went out of his house.

However, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in the period action drama film Shamshera. Next, he has Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, The Good Maharaja, Ghudchad, and Leo in his pipeline.