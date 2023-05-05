When Actor Kamal Sadanah’s Father Shot Dead His Mother And Sister

Kamal Sadanah made his acting debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, along with Kajol. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, it introduced the lead actors to the industry. Kajol went on to become a successful actress with multiple hit films over the decades, but for Kamal, the career trajectory was multifaceted. He worked in television and tried his hand at direction. However, the actor reportedly faced a major tragedy in his life before coming into the entertainment industry.

Kamal Sadanah was born on October 21, 1970. As per reports, in 1990, while he was busy preparing for his 20th birthday, he was shocked to hear gunshots from a room in his house. As he hurried towards the room, Kamal noticed his father, Brij Sadanah, aiming at his mother, Saeeda Khan, and sister, Namrata. By the time he reached them, his mother and sister had been slain by the bullet. Upon seeing him, his father tried to kill the actor as well, but he had a narrow escape as the bullet touched his neck, and he could flee in time. Later reports suggest, that Kamal’s father committed suicide by shooting himself.

Brij Sadanah was a well-known Bollywood producer and director. Do Bhai, Yeh Raat Phir Na Aayegi, Ustadon Ke Ustad, Victoria No. 203, and Professor Pyarelal are some of his most renowned films.

Gradually recovering from the loss of his family, Kamal set a foot forward toward his career and performed in Bekhudi. The plot revolved around the trials and tribulations of the relationship between Rohit and Radhika, played by Kamal and Kajol. Following this, in 1993, he acted alongside Divya Bharti in the romantic film Rang, which was a massive success and also established Kamal as an actor. In 2007, Kamal worked on the TV series Kasamh Se.

In addition, he produced and appeared in Victoria No. 203, a remake of his father’s hit 1972 movie of the same name. He also made an attempt at direction with Karkash in 2005. In addition, he made the 2014 film Roars: The Tiger of Sundarbans. Meanwhile, he worked with Kajol after 30 years in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, where he played a significant role.

