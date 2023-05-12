When Actress Bindu's Family Was Against Her Marriage With Neighbour Champaklal Zaveri

Veteran actress Bindu is one of the most renowned actresses in the Hindi cinema. She is majorly known for her roles in films like Ittefaq, Imtihaan and others. Bindu fell in love with her neighbour Champaklal Zaveri at the age of 15. He was 5 years older than her and Bindu’s parents were against their marriage. But the actress was firm on her decision and tied the knot with Zaveri at the age of 18. The actress also never divulged any detail about her married life in public.

Bindu thought that her marriage will have no concern with her acting career, as per her interview with Bollywood Hungama. According to Bindu, no one was aware of the fact that she had married someone.

Zaveri had supported Bindu immensely. She talked more about this in an interview with The Times of India. “When I was offered Do Raaste (1979), my husband said, ‘Kya zaroorat hai?’ We were comfortable financially. But he respected my shauq (desire) for acting.” But she said that her husband was never insecure or possessive. The actress told the portal that her husband knew how much she loved him. Bindu also said that she had never attended a party alone and Zaveri always accompanied him. Also, as revealed by the actress, they never stayed late at parties.

Actress Bindu last essayed a key role in the Bhojpuri film Dushman Ke Khoon Paani Hai directed by Suresh K Grover. Tinnu Anand, Dharmendra, Puneet Issar and other actors also essayed key roles in this film. Reportedly, Dushman Ke Khoon Paani Hai is the dubbed Bhojpuri version of the Hindi film Mukka which didn’t release in cinema halls.

The veteran actress also once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Aruna Irani. The two veterans talked about their journey in the film industry and shared some funny anecdotes about their co-stars. The audience loved the energy these actresses had on the sets. One of the viewers commented that they both had essayed many memorable roles in films and should get lifetime achievement awards. Another commented that they had no fake demeanour which makes them the most loved celebrities.