When Ajay Devgn Wanted To Leave The Film Industry

Ajay Devgn recently dominated the headlines because of his film Bholaa, which he directed as well. It received mixed response but fans loved his acting in the titular role. Bholaa was one among many films that Devgn featured in, but not many know that there was a time when he wanted to leave the film industry.

According to a report published in ETimes, Ajay Devgn revealed the same at an award function. He said that he was doing half a dozen films in the 90s, used to be a workaholic and felt like returning to his work within two days of his family vacation. But then the actor eventually reached a phase where he was not enjoying his work. He had fallen out of love with the films. During this phase, the Producers’ Guild made a rule that no actor can act in more than 12 films at the same time. Due to this rule, Devgn stopped working on multiple films at the same time. He then started acting in 2-3 films in a year. He stated that this was the only phase he wanted to stop working. Otherwise, he loves going to work and doesn’t know what to do with himself if he has nothing for two days, he further said.

Ajay Devgn is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Maidaan directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma. The film is based on Indian National Football Team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. He is regarded as the architect of Indian football. Maidaan is considered to be one of the most ambitious projects of Devgn. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah have penned the screenplay and dialogues, and AR Rahman has composed the music. Maidaan is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23. In addition to this film, Devgn will also act in the third instalment of the Singham franchise to be directed by Rohit Shetty.

