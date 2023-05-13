When Alok Nath Fell In Love With His On-Screen Daughter-In-Law Neena Gupta

Actor Alok Nath is famous for always playing the role of a ‘sanskari’ father on the silver screen. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Hum Saath Saath Hain, he has become the perfect example of an on-screen father figure, who is polite and full-of virtues.

Did you know that he reportedly once fell in love with his on-screen daughter-in-law, Neena Gupta?

Alok Nath and Neena Gupta worked together in a television serial Buniyaad, which was directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup. He played the role of Master Haveliram, while Neena Gupta portrayed Rajjo, his daughter-in-law. According to reports, while working together, the two grew close and fell in love.

If reports are to be believed, the rumoured relationship between the two did not last long and the couple parted ways before the end of the show.

Alok Nath later got married to Ashu Singh in 1987. He began his career in 1982 with Sir Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, which won an Oscar. Alok Nath has worked in many movies like Kachchi Kali, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyar Kiya, Agneepath, Pardes, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dil Hai Tumhara and others.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta fell in love with Sharangdev, son of classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and even got engaged to him. However, the wedding was later called off.

Neena was also in a brief relationship with the West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richard. This led to the birth of their love child Masaba Gupta. Later, Neena found love again with a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant named Vivek Mehra and tied the knot in 2008.

The seasoned actress has appeared in many movies like Saath Saath, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Yalgaar, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Uunchai. She was last seen in the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway along with Rani Mukerji.