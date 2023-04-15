When Ashutosh Gowariker Blasted Sajid Khan Over Remarks On Harman Baweja's Acting

There have been several spats among Bollywood celebrities that have made it to the headlines, but the one between filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan during an award show remains one of the most significant ones. The Lagaan director lashed out at the host of the Star Screen Awards in 2009, Sajid Khan, for making fun of actor Harman Baweja’s acting skills.

Sajid was hosting an awards show where he cracked a joke on Baweja’s acting. The joke didn’t go well with Gowariker, who was then directing What’s Your Raashee? with the actor. He lashed out at the host when he was called on stage to receive an award for Jodhaa Akbar. Gowariker said, “I don’t like one thing that the film industry is made fun of at such award nights. I feel it ridicules the award itself. But I don’t think the demeanour of the award night has been at a good standard. No offence Sajid and Farah [Khan]. Personal remarks can also be made by me. Fun can be made even by me."

In his reply, Sajid asked Gowariker to go ahead with making fun of people. Gowariker said that he can’t make fun of people and that there has to be a difference between him and others. The filmmaker said that stardom is very hard to achieve and everyone in the industry slogs themselves for it. He said that actors work hard to hone their skills, and their efforts can’t be made fun of at the podium.

Sajid interjected and asked for his permission to speak. Gowariker got infuriated with this and asked him to shut up in front of the audience. Sajid replied back by saying that he can’t shut him up.

After Gowariker went off the stage, Sajid explained that everyone has a right to have their opinion but he is Sajid Khan, and he will keep on entertaining people. He added that nobody can shut him up.

