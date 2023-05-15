When Bindu Didn't Receive A Filmfare Award And Was Told She Was A Newcomer

Actress Bindu was a popular name in the 1970s and 1980s. She played some of the most iconic roles in the Hindi film industry. She wanted to work as a lead in films, but she got the opportunity to work as a vamp. She played the role of Mona Darling in the film Zanjeer, which received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. She has always been appreciated for her acting skills, but she never got credit for them.

In an interview, the actress revealed that she was never given credit for her performances. She said that during the Filmfare Awards, she was nominated for best actress for the films Do Raaste and Daastan. However, she declined the award, stating that the award can’t be given to a newcomer in the industry. But later, the same award was given to Jaya Bachchan for her debut film, Guddi.

Bindu revealed that she was quite disheartened when the award was given to Jaya Bachchan and not her. She also added that despite getting the maximum vote from the jury, the award wasn’t given to her. She added that all there were internal things, and she hasn’t understood the reason why it happened. She further added that now she has forgotten what happened.

top videos

Bindu Nanubhai Desai, popularly known as Bindu, was born in Gujarat to prominent film producer Nanubhai Desai and theatrical actress Jyotsna. She had always been captivated by the glamour world and aspired to be an actress. She was a Vaijanti Mala admirer and began her acting career with the 1962 film Anpadh.

Despite her desire to be a heroine, her directors thought she was too thin to become the lead. As a result, Bindu began playing negative characters from Do Raaste. She chose the role of a negative woman without considering the responses of others or the stigma of being a vamp. She even revealed that many wives used to keep their husbands away from her because they thought that she would flirt with them.