When Divya Dutta Got Trapped With Her Mother In Red Light Area In Amsterdam

Actress Divya Dutta began her journey with several significant modelling projects and made her acting debut with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. Later, she appeared in the Suniel Shetty and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Surakshaa. With her acting chops and dynamic personality, the actress bagged a lead role in the 1995 drama Veergati and a string of supporting roles in several hit films later.

Besides being an incredible actress, Divya is known for her impeccable style and fashion prowess. Do you know that there was a time when the actress got stuck in the red light area at midnight?

In 2005, Divya accompanied her mother to the IIFA Awards ceremony in Amsterdam. The mother and daughter decided to go for a midnight stroll through the alleyways. However, they both reached the red light area and she began taking pictures without having any prior knowledge of the location. Followed by this, sex workers started chasing her but the actress and her mother somehow managed to escape from there and save their lives.

Divya Dutta has been a part of several acclaimed films, including Dhaakad, Lootera, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Blackmail, Life Express, and many more. Some of her other films include Irada, Dangerous Ishhq, Agnipankh, Love Khichdi, and Agni Sakshi. The actress has a slew of projects lined up including Aankh Micholi, Jila Kanauj, File No 323, Sharmajee Ki Beti, and Otta to name a few.

So far, the actress has appeared in over 60 films. Apart from carving a niche in Bollywood, the actress has bagged international films as well in her career. Divya Dutta wrote a memoir, Me and Ma about her heavenly relationship with her mother. The book was published on February 10, 2017, by Penguin Random House.

