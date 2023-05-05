When Esha Deol Revealed How She Met Her Husband Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, began her acting journey with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. However, the actress shot to fame with the YRF movie, Dhoom in 2004. Initially, her father had an objection to her decision to make a career in acting. But, he later agreed and supported the actress in her decision.

Esha then went on to appear in films like No Entry, Shaadi No. 1, Cash, Darling and others. Only a few know that she was a football champion but despite that, she followed her dream of becoming an actor. On the other hand, her husband Bharat Takhtani completed his early schooling at Learner’s Academy and finished his graduation from HR College of Commerce and Economics. Later, he decided to join his father in his business and today he is a renowned name in the business sector.

While Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, they crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Spilling the beans on her romantic story, Esha said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute."

“Talking was quite difficult back then. At the moment, it was innocence and admiration. That was beautiful. During college, we stayed in touch, and when I turned 18, my professional career officially started. That is when we lost our connection,” Esha shared.

Ten years later, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani met again and rekindled their romance. When Esha was on vacation in the US and visited Niagara Falls, Esha’s sister, Ahana Deol, reportedly informed Bharat of the actress’ whereabouts. It was their “chance" meeting that reignited their long-lost relationship. When Esha and Bharat reconnected, they vowed to stay together forever. The moment Bharat had been waiting for finally came. Following this, the couple decided to make their relationship official and tied the wedding knot in 2012.

Esha Deol is best known for films including Ankahee, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa. She has also worked in films like Hijack, Mera Dil Leke Dekho, Dus, Pyare Mohan and others. The actress was last seen in the Television series Hunter- Tootega Nahi, Todega.

Meanwhile, Bharat Takhtani is a successful entrepreneur. For those who are unaware, he is a diamond merchant by profession and runs a firm named R.G. Bangle Pvt. Ltd.

