When Govinda Accepted Dilip Kumar’s Advice And Opted Out Of 20 Signed Films

There was a time Govinda was one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. He carved a massive fan base, especially with his brilliant comic timing. Govinda has given a lot of evergreen comedy films in Bollywood. He has suffered a difficult time as well due to his tiring schedule. Govinda had talked about it in the podcast with anchor Maniesh Paul last year.

According to Govinda, his health suffered a setback during the shooting of the film Izzatdaar. He had to visit the hospital during the film’s shooting often due to health problems. Govinda remembered that the late actor Dilip Kumar, who was working with him on this film, asked why he is not taking adequate rest. Govinda replied that he has signed 25 films and is working in 3 shifts to complete them. Dilip Kumar advised that this exhausting schedule would have a devastating effect on his health, and he will not be able to work for long.

Dilip Kumar told Govinda that he should let go of 20 films and focus on 5 good films. Govinda said that he immediately accepted his advice and opted out of 20 films. This infuriated the directors of those films, but Govinda told them that he will not go against the advice of Dileep Kumar.

Apart from leaving 20 films, Govinda recalled that Dilip Kumar advised him to start working in comedy films. This advice also worked in favour of Govinda’s career. His comedy films like Dulhe Raja, Hero No 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are watched with great enthusiasm to date. Among these films, it was Dulhe Raja which took Govinda’s stardom to a different level. He was nominated and even won several awards for his comic stint. He was nominated for Filmfare Awards for films like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Jodi No 1 and Kunwara. He won the Filmfare award for the film Haseena Maan Jayegi.

Govinda is not currently much active in the film industry. He last essayed a dual role in the film Rangeela Raja, directed by Sikander Bharti. The film was a box-office disappointment. According to the audience, Govinda has not altered his style of comedy as per the changing times, and this became the main reason for Rangeela Raja’s box office failure.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here