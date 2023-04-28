When Govinda Rejected A Role In BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Here's What Happened

In the entertainment world, the film industry usually outweighs the TV industry for the actors. Actor Govinda also chose to do the same when he was offered the role of Abhimanyu in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata. Govinda, also known as Raja Babu of Indian cinema, was ruling the theatres as each of his films was creating huge hits at the box office. Before all this, the popular 90s actor was offered a role in Mahabharat, which later on became one of the most highly watched TV shows across India. But he rejected this for his 1986 movie Tan-Badan, which was directed by his uncle Anand Singh.

Govinda received an invitation to be in Mahabharat as he was trying to make a name for himself in the acting profession. He also went through the audition process for the role of Abhimanyu, but at the same time, his uncle began production on the movie Tan-Badan and awarded him the leading role. Because of this, Govinda thought it was suitable to launch his career in the film industry and declined to act in BR Chopra’s serial.

This rejection became a bright chance for another young actor. Actor Mayur was picked to portray the part of Abhimanyu when Govinda declined to play the part. After taking on this role, Mayur’s luck shined. In Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Kalia, Mayur previously portrayed a shoe-polishing lad.

Well, this was not the only time Govinda rejected such a show. In 2019, during one of his interviews in Aap Ki Adalat, he disclosed that he turned down a part in James Cameron’s Avatar because he did not want to get paint all over his body. “He wanted me to shoot for 410 days," he stated. “I was not able to get painted all over my body because of my personality. I then apologised," Govinda further said.

