When KC Bokadia Saved Amitabh Bachchan's Career And Offered Him Aaj Ka Arjun

Bollywood’s megastar and legend Amitabh Bachchan was once declared a criminal in the industry, and everyone started moving away from him. Amitabh’s name surfaced in the Bofors scandal and it had a huge impact on his career. Distributors refused to buy his films, and many film actors, directors and producers moved away because they didn’t want to work with Amitabh.

At that time, it was KC Bokadia who stood like a rock with Amitabh and supported him to save his drowning career. He convinced everyone that Amitabh was still the megastar of Bollywood. He offered him a film when nobody was ready to work with him. The film was Aaj Ka Arjun. Everyone felt that the shooting of the film would stop or that if it were released, it would just flop. But Bokadia didn’t let this get into his head and kept working with the actor. The film was released and it became one of the most successful films of the year.

Bokadia started his career as a producer in 1972 with the film Rivaaz. His first film as a director was Aaj Ka Arjun. This film also starred Jaya Prada, Radhika, Suresh Oberoi, Amrish Puri, Kiran Kumar and Rishabh Shukla in prominent roles. The film also featured some popular songs like Gori Hai Kalaiyan and Chali Aana Tu Paan Ki Dukaan Par.

Speaking about the box office collection of the film, it became the fourth-best film of 1990. It made around Rs 13 crore at the box office. The film got its release only after Amitabh got a clean chit in the Bofors scandal in 1987.

Amitabh is still growing strong in the Hindi film industry, and his recent release was Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, along with Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. He has a big-budget pan-Indian film in his pipeline, which is titled Project K. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here