When Manmohan Desai Rejected Mithun Chakraborty For Being Dark-skinned

Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty has always mesmerised the audience with his impeccable acting and unique dancing skills. The actor has garnered a lot of fans and ruled the hearts of people in the country. However, the fame that he enjoyed was not easy to get. He had to work really hard and bear the brunt of insults in order to achieve what he has today.

Mithun Chakraborty was born in East Bengal and had come to Mumbai to become a hero in the Hindi film industry. He used to go to various directors and producers and ask for work from them. In one such situation, he went to the popular director Manmohan Desai to ask for work. After looking at Mithun, he agreed to give him a small role in his film. However, Mithun wanted to become a hero. That day, Manmohan Desai said that films are not just made but they are sold as well. He said that no one would come to the theatre to see a dark-skinned hero. He also added that if Mithun were ever cast as a hero in a film, he would also offer him a film.

Mithun struggled in Bollywood for a long time, but soon his fortunes changed. He became a superstar and worked back-to-back in many films that turned out to be hits. He got success and fame from the film Disco Dancer. The film made him a superstar overnight. He started getting chances to work with famous personalities in Bollywood.

He won the hearts of people by not only working in Hindi but also in Bengali, Odiya, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi films. In his acting career, he worked in popular films like Surakshaa, Sahhas, Vardaat, Boxer, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, and Agneepath.

Even though Mithun does fewer films now, he still receives a lot of love from his fans. Recently, he was seen in the hit film The Kashmir Files, which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here