When Saira Banu Fell In Love With Dilip Kumar At The Age Of 12

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar had been married for 55 years before the actor passed away at the age of 98 in 2021. Saira Banu, a well-known actor who starred with her husband in many films, remembered how she fell in love with Dilip when she was just 12 years old and felt fortunate to have skipped the long line of women who aspired to be his wife. She expressed that even though she tries to move on, she encounters people every day who still remember the legendary actor, making it difficult for her.

She stated that the past year has been the toughest year of her life, and expressed how her world feels purposeless and hollow without Dilip saab. Saira Banu admitted that accepting this reality is something she cannot bring herself to do.

Saira Banu disclosed that she was able to cope with the loss of her grandmother, mother and brother, but she finds it difficult to accept the passing of her spouse. She explained how the empty space beside her in bed reminds her of her husband. The yesteryears actress acknowledged that she was fortunate to have had Dilip Kumar in her life for 56 years, but she also confessed that when she notices someone on her staff watching one of his movies on television, she leaves the room.

During the last years of Dilip Kumar’s life, Saira Banu kept the public informed about his health status. After his death, she mourned in solitude for several months and has since been seen in public on rare occasions.

During the inauguration ceremony of Dilip Kumar- Hero of Heroes event last year, Saira Banu became emotional as she spoke about her late husband. She shared about his last days and said that she felt as if he was still sleeping next to her with his face turned away. Saira Banu also mentioned that during his illness in the last few years, Dilip Kumar used to sleep for long hours, and she would always be by his side.

