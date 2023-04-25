When Salman Khan Used To Wait For His First Girlfriend Outside Her College

As much as Salman Khan is in the news for his professional choices, there’s always a fair share of news about Bhaijaan’s love life. His reported romance, from Somi Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani to Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif, has always garnered attention. But are you aware of the first woman Salman Khan reportedly dated?

Salman Khan’s first girlfriend was famous actor Ashok Kumar’s granddaughter and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s aunt, Shaheen Jaffrey. According to reports, Salman was so in love with her that he even introduced her to his parents.

It was also found that Salman Khan used to wait outside St. Xavier’s College for Shaheen Jaffrey. He fell in love with Shaheen in his second year of college. Salman’s family also started liking Shaheen a lot, and they wanted to make her their daughter-in-law. At the time, Salman was just 19 years old and had not made his debut in the Hindi film industry. But soon the couple drifted apart.

Reportedly, it was during this time that Sangeeta Bijlani entered Salman and Shaheen’s lives. Salman’s relationship with Shaheen began to fade, and soon the couple broke up. When Sangeeta Bijlani met Salman, she had already won the Miss India title. Her relationship with her former beau had also ended. Hence, Salman and Sangeeta started dating.

It was found that Sangeeta used to go to the same gym where Salman used to go. The duo met there, became friends, and soon fell in love with each other. The two dated for almost 10 years, and the affair almost led to marriage. But then Somi Ali entered Salman’s life, and he broke up with Sangeeta Bijlani.

After his relationship with Somi Ali, Salman found love again with Aishwarya Rai. However, the relationship couldn’t work out, and the two separated. Their relationship became a huge controversy as Aishwarya accused Salman of violence.

Currently, Salman Khan is single and fully focused on his work. His recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been doing well at the box office. The actor has YRF’s Tiger 3 and Pathaan vs. Tiger in his pipeline.

