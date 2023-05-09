When Sanjay Khan Beat Zeenat Aman And His First Wife Cheered Him

Zeenat Aman was considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the Hindi film industry. At the age of 19, she became the first Indian to win the Miss Asia Pacific Pageant in 1970. Her father, Amanullah Khan was a screenwriter and she was also a cousin of the famous actor Raza Murad. As she had such a deep association with the Hindi film industry, the actress made her debut in 1971 with the film Hare Rama, Hare Krishna. She had also worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry on many critically acclaimed films. However, the actress’s personal life had been unstable, and she could never be in a healthy relationship.

She married actor-director Sanjay Khan in 1978, despite knowing that he was already married and had three children. It was reported that Sanjay Khan used to beat her mercilessly. However, there was one incident that came out in the open.

Zeenat Aman was shooting in Lonavala with the cast and crew of one of her films when Sanjay Khan asked her to come to Mumbai right away. The actor also directed the film Abdullah, in which Zeenat also appeared. As a result, he urged Zeenat to return to Bombay so that he could shoot the remaining portions of a song in his film. However, Zeenat initially refused it, claiming that she had already promised her dates to other filmmakers, but she came to Bombay because she was in love with Sanjay.

After reaching Bombay, she found out that Sanjay Khan was partying with his wife, Zareen Katrak, in the Taj Hotel. Zeenat Aman reached there because she wanted to discuss her dates. But when he got to know that she had come to visit him in the presence of his wife, he lost his cool and thrashed her inside the room. He grabbed her hair and repeatedly pushed her to the floor, punching her here and there.

According to reports, Zareen Katrak was inside the room and was applauding her husband’s behaviour. It was found that Zareen had also abused her and wanted her husband to teach the actress a lesson.

