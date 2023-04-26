When Sridevi Decided Not To Work With Sanjay Dutt After This Incident

Late actress Sridevi dominated regional and Bollywood cinema for more than 40 years. We have seen her collaborate with nearly every major star in the film industry. Do you know she refused to work with actor Sanjay Dutt? Reportedly, it was due to an incident in 1983. Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt were seen together in Mahesh Bhatt’s Gumrah. The movie was a super hit, and the audience was impressed by the fresh pair. The duo never worked together again on any movie. Reportedly, even for this movie, she was not ready to work with Sanjay Dutt, but she agreed to do the movie for the sake of her career, as it was witnessing a downward trend. Reports suggest that during the shoot, the duo did not talk to each other on the sets, and Sridevi would leave after the day’s work without even looking at him.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sanjay Dutt revealed that in 1993 he went to meet Sridevi on the sets of Himmatwala, as he was a big fan of her. When he could not spot her on the sets, he barged into her makeup room. On seeing him in a drunk condition, Sridevi was utterly shocked and scared and shut the door in his face. This incident made her decide that she would never work with Sanjay Dutt.

After this incident, it is said that Sridevi had to sign a film titled Zameen, featuring Sanjay Dutt as the actor. She signed it on one condition, that she would not have to share a single scene with him. The movie was never released.

Sridevi was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Sridevi’s sudden demise in 2018 left the industry in shock. Sanjay Dutt has quite several interesting projects lined up for him. He will be seen in Hera Pheri 3, KGF: Chapter 3 and Baap.

