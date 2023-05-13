When The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma Met 'Commando' Vidyut Jammwal

Actress Adah Sharma was spotted stepping out in the city with her Commando 3 co-star Vidyut Jammwal. The duo was snapped outside a theatre in Mumbai. They were seen heading towards their car not before waving at the photographers and a few fans present there. While Adah has been basking in the success of her recent release The Kerala Story, Vidyut’s IB &1 hit the theatres this Friday.

Adah Sharma was seen wearing a blue floral outfit. It featured a short kurta with a matching pair of pants. Vidyut Jammwal, on the other hand, looked dapper in all-black attire. He wore a graphic tee with a loose pair of trousers and a grey cap. Their all-casual look suggests that they were out to have fun and relax amid their busy schedules.

The two actors have always been seen rooting for each other in public. Amidst the recent controversies over The Kerala Story and the calls to boycott the film, Viidyut Jammwal came out in its support. The film shared his wishes for the film’s team while posting its trailer on his Instagram page. “Wishing my favourite Adah Sharma, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin Shah, and the entire team of The Kerala Story love. Excited to watch this on the 5th of May,” the actor wrote.

The Kerala Story was embroiled in controversy over its plot that showed the story of three girls who were brainwashed by Islamic radicals to join the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Adah too was seen promoting Vidyut Jammwal’s film IB 71 through her social media pages. “Today Vidyut Jammwal’s very cool, intense film IB 71 releases in theatres. He’s also added another feather to his unique cap! His first production!!!!! Be there to cheer our real-life hero. Soar high,” she tweeted.

Director Sankalp Reddy’s IB71 is based on the Ganga Hijack also knowns as the hijack that never happened. The plot uncovers India’s top secret mission conducted by the Intelligence Bureau that eventually contributed immensely to India’s win in the 1971 war. The story revolves around IB officer Dev, played by Vidyut Jammwal, who single-handedly prevents Pakistan from joining hands with China and attacking India. IB71 also stars Anupam Kher, Niharica Raizada and Dalip Tahir in key roles.