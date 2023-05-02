Where Is Border Actress Sharbani Mukherjee? Here's What We Know

The blockbuster movie Border is one the most popular patriotic movies ever made in Bollywood. Released in 1997, it consisted of big names such as Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff. This movie proved to be a lucky charm for all those who acted in it. And one of them was Sharbani Mukherjee, who played the role of Suniel Shetty’s wife. The romantic song Aye Jaate Hue Lamhon was filmed on them. Sharbani’s innocence and eyes were a sight to behold in this romantic number.

After Border, Sharbani didn’t get too many opportunities in Bollywood. She is also well known for the hit song Ghar Aaja Sonia by Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor in which she portrayed a deaf and dumb girl.

Sharbani switched to Bhojpuri and Malayalam movies after finding little work in Bollywood. In Malayalam movies, she has worked with renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan in Raakilipattu.

The professional life of the actress is known by many but her personal life is still a secret. She is also not active on social media and has always kept herself away from the limelight.

Sharbani Mukherjee is the cousin sister of Kajol, Tanisha Mukherjee, Rani Mukerji and director Ayan Mukerji. The Border actress who is 54 years old now, has undergone a significant shift in appearance. This transformation can be seen in the images posted by her cousins on Durga pooja. There is no precise information available regarding her career now. And apart from this, not much is known about her personal life as well.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here