Where Is Yalgaar Fame Actor Vicky Arora? What We Know

Bollywood has had several actors make their debut but only a few of them could pave their path to success. Vicky Arora, who became an overnight sensation after making his debut in Feroz Khan’s Yalgaar, lost his place in the industry after the release of the film. He was also a part of the hit song, Ho Jata Hai Kaise Pyar.

Vicky grew up in Mumbai and because of his good looks, he started modelling during his college days. He became quite famous and soon started getting modelling assignments from big brands. The special thing was that he was studying with Feroz’s daughter, Laila Khan, in college.

At that time, Feroz was looking for an actor to cast him in the film. He contacted Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as well, but all of them refused to work in the film. Eventually, he decided to cast a newcomer in the film and contacted Vicky Arora at Laila Khan’s suggestion. Feroz was impressed by Vicky’s pictures and decided to cast him in the film.

However, Vicky couldn’t sustain himself long enough and disappeared from the industry. It was rumoured that Feroz Khan was not satisfied with his acting. He felt that Vicky’s expressions couldn’t do justice to her character. Once, Feroz even wanted to dub his voice because he felt that voice wasn’t strong enough, as per reports.

Although, after the release of Yalgaar, Vicky received some offers from producers to be a part of other films. They were impressed by his good looks and wanted to cast him. However, Vicky had a contract with Feroz that didn’t allow him to be a part of the other films even if he wanted to. As a result, his relationship with Feroz deteriorated, and Vicky has been living an oblivious life away from the Hindi film industry since then.

