Who Is Parineeti Chopra’s Fiance Raghav Chadha? Know His Net Worth

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha remained tight-lipped about their courtship before the couple finally exchanged engagement rings on May 13 at a private ceremony in Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Their family members and some political figures were in attendance. As wedding bells await the now-engaged couple, fans are now intrigued to know more about Parineeti’s fiancee Raghav Chadha. Let us have a glance at the property owned by Raghav Chadha.

Raghav is a Member of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and according to the affidavit that he has filed on MyNeta.info, the total value of his movable assets is Rs 36,99,471. He owns just one car, a Maruti Swift Dzire, and has gold worth Rs 4,95,000, weighing 90 grams.

He has also invested Rs 6 lakh in bonds, debt instruments and shares and has a house worth Rs 37 lakh. In his affidavit, he claimed that he is debt-free. Parineeti’s net worth, on the other hand, is reportedly around Rs 60 crore.

Raghav Chadha attended the London School of Economics (LSE), according to a recent India Today article. He then founded a boutique asset management company in London before moving back to India.

In March, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha were seen together at a Mumbai eatery. They were spotted together at an airport a few days later. They were clicked earlier this month in Mohali while attending an IPL game. Parineeti and Raghav were then seen at the Delhi airport a few days before their engagement. Additionally, Raghav and Parineeti were recently seen out and about in Mumbai having dinner together.

According to reports, the couple came to know each other while both of them were studying in London. Parineeti has also studied in London, graduating from Manchester School Of Business in business, finance and economics