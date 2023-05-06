Who Is Shweta Bachchan’s Husband Nikhil Nanda?

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta is an established author, columnist, and entrepreneur. While she has been a part of modelling projects, Shweta did not step into acting. She married a renowned businessman, Nikhil Nanda, on February 16, 1977. He was born on March 18, 1974, and is the serving chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited after he succeeded his father, Rajan Nanda, in 2018. It is an engineering firm formed in 1944 by his paternal grandfather, Har Prasad Nanda.

Nanda was associated with Escorts Limited as Chief Operating Officer from October 2005, then as Joint Managing Director in September 2007. He went on to serve as the managing director in September 2013. After his father’s death at the age of 76, he took on the responsibility of chairman of the company. In 2001, he was one of five Indians named Global Leaders of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum in Geneva. He is acknowledged for his future forward view. Mint reported that while taking over as chairman, his focus was to ensure that Escorts would develop products and solutions that would improve agriculture by providing farmers with automated, precision-based technologies and partnering with nations to build smart, safe infrastructure.

The prominent businessman attended the Doon School in Dehradun before going on to study business management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he specialised in finance and marketing.

It is interesting to note that Nikhil Nanda had a prior connection to Bollywood families even before marrying Shweta Bachchan. Nikhil Nanda is linked to the Kapoors. He is the son of Ritu Nanda, the daughter of actor-director Raj Kapoor. Therefore, as far as the family tree goes, he is the maternal grandson of Raj Kapoor. His maternal uncles are actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor are his maternal first cousins.

Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan have two children together: Navya Naveli Nanda and Agatsya Nanda. While his daughter is active through her podcasts, Agastsya will soon make his Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedand Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and others in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here