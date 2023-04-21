Who Is Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-Husband And Palak Tiwari’s Father Raja Chaudhary?

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who became a household name after playing the iconic character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay, has been in the news for both her personal as well as her professional lives. She got married to actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, and the couple soon gave birth to actress Palak Tiwari. The duo got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta accused Raja Chaudhary of alcoholism and domestic violence. Today, let’s get to know more about Raja Chaudhary.

Raja Chaudhary is a Bhojpuri actor, who came into the limelight after his stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 2. Raja was declared the runner-up of the show and later appeared in another reality show called Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipe Out. He has appeared in various other TV shows including Chandramukhi, Aane Wala Pal, Daddy Samjha Karo, Your Honour, Tenali Rama, and Adaalat.

Raja got remarried in 2015 to a corporate professional named Shweta Sood. Later, it was found that he was in a relationship with Shraddha Sharma too.

Raja Chaudhary had openly discussed his drinking problem and said in an earlier interview that he regrets it and is trying to overcome his alcohol problems with the help of doctors. He revealed that his doctors said that he is unable to fight it because he is stuck in the loop. He also added that his parents have refused to live with him and have sent him back to Mumbai because he feels they don’t trust him.

Talking about his daughter Palak Twari, Raja revealed that he had not been in touch with her. In 2021, he said that he had met his daughter after 13 years. He saw her last when she was a baby. Raja said that now she is busy with her own work and doesn’t have time to reply back to his messages and emails.

Palak Tiwari is making her acting debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She rose to fame after she appeared in the popular music video Bijlee Bijlee. The song was sung by Harrdy Sandhu, and it became a huge hit.

