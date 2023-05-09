Who Is Tej Sapru, Often Seen With Rekha At Family Gatherings?

Bollywood actress Rekha has mesmerised the audience across generations with her charm, beauty and acting prowess. The evergreen actress has also been in news and gossip columns due to her reported linkups, affairs and failed marriage. However, today we are going to inform you about a bond with another actor she shares that you may not be aware of. If you have followed Rekha’s public outings closely, you might have noticed that Bollywood actor Tej Sapru is often seen with her at family gatherings.

Tej Sapru was famous for playing villainous roles in the 80s and 90s. He hardly played the antagonist and was primarily a henchman for the primary antagonist in most of his films. His father DK Sapru was also an actor in Hindi films between the 50s and 70s.

Tej Sapru played a villain in the Rekha and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Jaal released in 1986. He again appeared in a film alongside Rekha in the Anil Kapoor-starrer Insaaf ki Awaaz. Both shared a professional relationship up until then. However, in the late 80s, Rekha’s sister Dhanalakshmi fell in love with Tej Sapru. Dhanalakshmi is Rekha’s half-sister, a daughter born to Rekha’s mother Pushpavalli and Tamil cinematographer K Prakash.

Tej Sapru also reciprocated the feelings Dhanalakshmi had for him. However, Rekha was initially against the relationship since Tej Sapru was already a married man. He had not yet divorced his first wife. Rekha tried to persuade her sister against marrying Tej Sapru but ultimately gave in to the insistence of both of them. Dhanalakshmi and Tej married in the year 1987.

Although Tej Sapru has not been seen on the big screen for a long time, he has been enjoying a second innings on television. Sapru has appeared in several daily soap operas, including Palampur Express, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Tumhari Pakhi, and Qubool Hai. He is well-known for playing Amatya Rakshas in the historical drama Chandragupta Maurya on Dangal TV and Imagine TV, which chronicles the life of the Indian ruler Chandragupta Maurya. He also appeared in the Colours TV series Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat as the Greek ruler Seleucus I Nicator.

