Why Kajol and Govinda Never Worked Together In A Film

Iconic stars Kajol and Govinda, who are known for ruling the silver screen in the 90s, have never shared screen space. But their fans are still harbouring dreams of seeing them in a movie together. Despite being at the peak of their career, the duo never paired opposite each other. The two were about to feature together, with the photo shoot also being done for the film. However, the film never went on floors.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Kajol spilled the beans and disclosed the name, director, and other details about the film. Revealing the reason, Kajol said, “No, I didn’t work with him (Govinda) because that picture never got made. That picture was to be made, but unfortunately never took off. It was shut down after the photo shoot (a customary shoot done with the lead actors before a movie goes on the floors). Not even a single day of shooting was done.”

She went further when asked to reveal the title of the movie, confirming, “It was called Junglee and was to be directed by Rahul Rawail (who had helmed Sunny Deol in two of his early successes, Betaab and Arjun). He was meant to be the movie’s director. All we had done was a day-long photo shoot somewhere by a river.

The actress continued to say, “I can’t remark on the future since such things happen when they happen. I can’t say whether Govinda and I would ever work together in the future. I never plan my future, God makes my way. But in all honesty, I believe Govinda is a fantastic actor who is simply outstanding. I’ve always said that it’s easy to make people cry than to make them laugh and he does it every time phenomenally”.

On the professional front, Kajol Devgn is best known for films like Fanaa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan and Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. Some of her other commercially successful films include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Baazigar, and Ishq. Now, the actress is all set to star in upcoming projects including The Good Wife and Sarzameen.

Govinda has been featured in many successful films like Bhagam Bhag, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, Partner, Deewana Mastana, Hero No. 1, and Dulhe Raja to name a few. The actor made his debut with the 1986 film IIzaam. But he rose to stardom in the 1990s all because of his exceptional coming timing and dance skills.

