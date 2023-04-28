Why Karisma Kapoor Didn't Want To Work In Films Starring Akshay Kumar

Despite being a star kid, Karisma Kapoor struggled to break into the Hindi film industry. She continued acting in all kinds of films, frequently with Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Prem Qaidi, Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Dulaara, Khuddar, Gopi Kishan, Coolie No. 1, and Jeet are just a few of the films that did well at the box office. Karisma, however, fell short of Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla and other top-tier A-list actresses. She received a major film role in Raja Hindustani with Aamir Khan at that time. In addition to changing Karisma’s appearance and sense of style, this film elevated her to the status of a leading actress.

She was further propelled to the top by Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai. Success provides fame and confidence, but it also brings uncertainty and the dread of losing it. Karisma made the difficult decision to stop working on films with Govinda and Suniel Shetty due to their poor box-office performances. The most unexpected fallout, though, included Akshay Kumar.

The first time Karisma and Akshay worked together was in Deedar. More than a dozen of Akshay’s films, notably Lahoo Ke Do Rang with Karisma Kapoor, were box office duds during the mid-1990s. For Karisma, the failure of this movie served as a warning bell, leaving her unsure of whether she should continue working with Akshay on future projects. They were close friends, but Karisma wanted to carefully plan her films and career.

Tanuja Chandra then came up to her and asked for Sangharsh. Before learning that the producers intended to sign Akshay, Karisma adored the script and was eager to work on it immediately. She had second thoughts about making this movie as soon as Akshay joined the team. She was misled by others around her, and as a result, she left the project and Preity Zinta subsequently finished it.

Karisma wanted to collaborate with talented filmmakers like Priyadarshan. According to Priyadarshan, Karisma indicated a wish to collaborate on at least one movie with him. He was waiting for a big-budget movie so that he could do honour to Karisma’s stature in light of her most recent box office performance. When he finally secured the big-budget movie Hera Pheri, he sought Karisma to star in it.

Once again, Karisma was enthusiastic about the project until she learned that Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar were playing male leads. According to Priyadarshan, she cited “personal problems" as justification for not working on the project. Priyadarshan decided to go ahead and produce the movie, which turned out to be a cult favourite. Karisma films starring Akshay were no longer being produced. A delayed movie called Jaanwar, which came out in 1999 and was Akshay’s first hit after several flops, saved their relationship from ending completely. After Jaanwar, Akshay’s fortunes improved, and he went on to star in a string of blockbusters like Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, and many others.

Suneel Darshan, the director of Jaanwar at the time, approached Karisma and Akshay again for the big-budget movie Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Akshay was no longer a flop star, in Karisma’s opinion, and working with him would undoubtedly help her career. She endorsed the movie. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love was an immediate success and contributed to Karisma’s resume.

