Why Kishore Kumar Refused To Sing Teri Bindiya Re From The Film Abhimaan

Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed the timeless classic Abhimaan released on July 27, 1973, and is one of the many films in which Amitabh Bachchan was paired opposite Jaya Bachchan. This film is also remembered for one of its evergreen songs Teri Bindiya re, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi. However, very few know that the song was first offered to Kishore Kumar, who refused to sing the song.

Over the years, industry veterans have wondered why the legendary singer rejected the song. Noted film critic Subhash K Jha answered this question. According to him, Hrishikesh Mukherjee had told him that Abhimaan was based on the life of Kishore Kumar and his wife Ruma Guha Thakurta. This fact was kept hidden from Kishore Kumar and he sang two numbers from this film, Meet Na Mila Re Mann Ka and the duet Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina. However, just before recording the third song Teri Bindiya Re, Kishore Kumar got an inkling about the fact that Jaya Bachchan’s character was based on his wife Ruma Guha Thakurta. He immediately backed out from the project.

https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/flashback-the-real-story-behind-why-kishore-kumar-refused-to-sing-teri-bindiya-re-11372451.html

The director and producers faced the most difficult question after Kishore Kumar’s exit. Who would match Kishore Da in terms of singing? They then decided to incorporate Mohammed Rafi for this number and the rest is history. The song became a big hit with the audience. Majrooh Sultanpuri had penned the lyrics while S.D. Burman rendered the music. Every aspect associated with this song is loved to date.

Apart from this song, other songs of Abhimaan like Ab To Hai Tum Se, Piya Bina Piya Bina, etc. were also big hits. Audiences remember this film for its nuanced performances and how it showed a darker side of relationships as well. Abhimaan narrates the storyline of how a popular singer Subir Kumar (Amitabh Bachchan) convinces his wife Uma Kumar (Jaya Bachchan) to sing but gets envious when he sees his wife outshining him in the singing field. Apart from Amitabh and Jaya, Durga Khote, A.K. Hangal, Asrani, Bindu Desai, and others have also acted in Abhimaan.

