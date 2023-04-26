Why Lata Mangeshkar And Raj Singh Dungarpur’s Love Story Had A Tragic End

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had an illustrious career for her sheer professionalism and dedication to singing. There are very few people who know about her personal life and the reason why she didn’t get married. Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, the monarch of Dungarpur, had a son named Raj Singh Dungarpur. Raj Singh Dungarpur and Lata Mangeshkar shared a common love for music and cricket, which helped them become good friends. She fell in love with Raj Singh, but the duo couldn’t get married. Let’s take a look at the reason why.

Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore in 1929. She was the eldest child of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Marathi musician and theatre actor. She was an ardent supporter of cricket, and this was the major reason she came close to Rajasthan’s fast-medium bowler Raj Singh Dungarpur, who later became the manager of the Indian Cricket Team.

Lata and Raj Singh met each other through her younger brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Raj Singh moved to Mumbai to study law in 1959. Hridaynath also played cricket. That’s how Hridaynath and Raj Singh became friends.

Raj Singh used to frequently go to Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s house. He first met Lata Mangeshkar there. Raj and Lata became friends after talking. It is said that their early friendship eventually developed into love.

After completing his studies, Raj Singh went back to Dungarpur and told his family that he wants to marry Lata. The royal family did not want Raj Singh to marry a commoner. They wanted Raj’s wife to be from a royal family. Raj Singh succumbed to family pressures and didn’t go ahead with his marriage plans.

Raj and Lata both made their love story immortal by not getting married for their whole lives. It is said that when Raj Singh died in 2009, Lata Mangeshkar came to Dungarpur secretly to have one last ‘darshan’ of him.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. Several public figures arrived to pay their last respects to the legendary singer.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here