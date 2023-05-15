Why The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Changed Her Name

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma shot to fame with her latest release The Kerala Story. Wreaking havoc in the theatres, the film continues to mint money at the box office even amid several controversies. Although The Kerala Story remains banned in West Bengal, the film has made audiences flock to the theatres in other parts of India. Ahead of its release, Adah went on a promotional spree, giving interviews. During one such interaction with YouTuber Pavani Malhotra, the actress revealed that her real name was Chamandeswari Iyer, which she later changed to Adah Sharma.

When the host asked Adah how she came up with such a simple name, the actress made an interesting revelation. She said, “My real name is Chamundeshwari Iyer.” Citing the reason why she decided to change her real name, the 1920 actress shared that her original name was too difficult to pronounce making people unable to say her name correctly. This prompted her to change her name from Chamundeshwari to Adah.

Adah Sharma first came to prominence after she starred in the 2008 horror thriller 1920, opposite Rajneesh Duggal. Despite being a box-office success, her popularity slowly took a plunge. Later on, she appeared in films like the Commando franchise, headlined by Vidyut Jammwal as well as in other Bollywood cameo performances like in Hasee Toh Phasee and Selfiee. But, it was The Kerala Story that seems to have established Adah’s footing in the film industry.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story revolves around how some college-going girls are brainwashed into converting to Islam. Post their conversion the girls were forcefully made to join the terror group ISIS and sent on terror missions. Apart from Adah in the lead, the drama film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in key roles.

top videos

According to a Live Mint report, The Kerala Story has also surpassed the Day 1 box office collections of Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files. Released on May 5, the Sudipto Sen directorial has minted Rs 135 crores in just 10 days, reports India Today.

Speaking about the success of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma in an interview with OTT Play shared, “… My only dream was to have EVERYONE see the film, which would be my biggest award. That dream is coming true now.”