Why This Deleted Scene From Dear Zindagi Has Won Over The Internet

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dear Zindagi emerged as a commercial success at the box office. The film narrates the story of a 20-something woman who seeks therapy. She tries every possible way to cope with her insomnia and past traumas. Based on an entirely fresh concept, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan undeniably did justice to the film. The movie teached some of the most important lessons of life. One of them was in a brief scene inside a flight, which depicted how respect has more to do with a person’s character and not age. Unfortunately, this scene didn’t make it to the film. It has been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now.

The video has been posted by Red Chillies Entertainment. So far, it has garnered close to 1 million views. In the deleted scene, Kaira (played by Alia Bhatt) is travelling in a plane and she gives a reality check to the elderly passenger. The video shows an older gentleman demanding to take her seat, to sit with his son. His request sounds more like a demand, and he even behaves rudely with Kaira. Despite feeling annoyed, she decided to take the man’s seat. Upon checking that the seat is a middle one, that too between the two men, Kaira protests. This gives way to an argument between the two.

In the video, the old man could be seen saying “Ye Aaj Kal Ke Bache (Children these days), have no respect for elders”. Kaira’s befitting response to the man wins the hearts of the audience. She conveyed phenomenally that respect and age are two different things and everyone should have an equal right to be respected.

This scene has an important significance and should have been included in the film. Now the video is out, fans could not stop gushing over the viral video.

Social media users have shared their views about the deleted scene. One person wrote, “This scene shouldn’t be deleted. Alia spoke on behalf of all the youngsters, especially for the girls”. Another user added, “This is a really amazing scene. The point she makes about respect is incredible. Because respect has nothing to do with age. Respect should be equal to all”.

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the upcoming projects including Takht, Jee Le Zaraa, Baiju Bawra, and Heart of Stone. Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in Jawan and Dunki.

