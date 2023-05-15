Why Veteran Actor Satish Shah Is Seen In Fewer Roles These Days

Bollywood actor Satish Shah, once bracketed among the best comic actors in Hindi cinema and television, has not been seen on the screen for a very long time. Satish Shah’s brand of comedy has been unique and his style of dialogue delivery was largely appreciated, leaving audiences in splits. Satish Shah became an overnight sensation with the satirical comedy Jaane Bhi do Yaaron in 1983. He then switched to television with the sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Filmi Chakkar. His most successful career point came with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai where his tongue-in-cheek humour towards his onscreen wife Ratna Pathak, was highly appreciated. However, he has also worked in movies like Main Hoon Na, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kal Ho na Ho, Om Shanti Om and Humshakals.

Satish Shah, though, has stated that he has enjoyed performing comedy on television more than in cinema. In an interview, he said that he does not work only for money and accepts roles that he feels will inspire him. Reportedly, Satish Shah was dissatisfied with his role in the Sajid Khan-directed Humshakals. He stated that even though people appreciated his performance in Humshakals, he still felt that the film did not maintain a standard. It is believed that it was his dissatisfaction with the film’s obsolete and cheap humour that made him bid farewell to acting.

Humshakals was widely criticised and panned by both critics and audiences when it was released in 2014. The humour was perceived to be regressive and misogynistic. Even actor Saif Ali Khan had later said that working in the movie was a mistake and he let his fans down. Humshakalas turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Satish Shah has also said that he has stopped watching comedy shows on television now because he has gotten bored of the same format being repeated again and again.