Why Veteran Star Manoj Kumar’s Son Kunal Goswami Couldn’t Make It Big In Bollywood

Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar was a big star in the 70s. He was popular for his patriotic films and was also nicknamed Bharat Kumar. Manoj then launched his son Kunal Goswami in films, but he couldn’t keep up his father’s legacy. He wasn’t able to achieve the name and fame that his father did. After quitting acting, Kunal ventured into a catering business that changed his fortunes. Let’s take a look at why his career in showbiz was a short-lived one.

While Kunal Goswami was growing up, Manoj Kumar was having a flourishing career. All the films that were done by him were becoming huge hits. Kunal used to visit the sets along with his father and gradually developed an interest in films. Manoj then gave Kunal his debut in a big-budget film. Kunal debuted with the film Kranti in 1981. He got his acting break with Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar, Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor.

Kunal Goswami acted in three other films such as Yuvraj, Kalakaar, and Do Gulab as a hero. In Kalakar, he was also a part of the hit song Neele-Neele Ambar Par. Despite having great actors with him, all three films flopped at the box office.

After steering away from movies, Kunal worked on TV as well. He appeared in serials like Bharat Ke Shaheed, Kitty Party, and Parampura but he couldn’t succeed there as well.

Kunal then decided to quit acting and ventured into catering. After arranging money, he started a catering business in Delhi. Kunal, who wasn’t able to deliver hits in the film industry, soon became the king of the catering business. His progress quadrupled, and his business started earning crores. His company has now become one of the most successful catering companies. He has now become a famous businessman after stepping away from the limelight.

Manoj Kumar was recently felicitated by the Maharashtra government and Pune Film Foundation for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. As he was bed-ridden due to age-related ailments, the Maharashtra Cultural Minister, Sudhir Mungatiwar and the Director of Film City and Chairman of Pune International Film Festival, Avinash Dhanke, presented the honour to Manoj at his house only.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here