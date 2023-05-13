Zarina Wahab Opens Up On How She Bagged Her Debut Film With Dev Anand

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab recently marked her presence on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). During her interaction with the host-comedian Kapil Sharma, the actress revealed how she bagged her first film, Ishk Ishk Ishk. Zarine Wahab has proved her mettle in films including Chitchor, Sitara, Gopal Krishna, and the latest Nani-starrer Dasara. Her graceful charm and on-screen presence have made the 63-year-old a favourite among fans. In the latest episode of TKKS, Zarine Wahab shared how Ishk Ishk Ishk Ishk’s director Dev Anand decided to cast her as the lead.

Elaborating on the topic, Zarina Wahab recalled the time when she first arrived in Mumbai. At that time, someone informed the actress that legendary actor-director Dev Anand was on the lookout for the cast of one of his films that was being shot in Mumbai itself. That person even urged Zarina Wahab that she might grab an important role in the film.

But, the Sawan Ko Aane Do actress was met with a surprise during her first interaction with Dev Anand. “I went all excited with my pictures but Dev Sahab just rushed past me and said ‘We are working together’. I was surprised but I wrote my address and left," revealed Zarina Wahab.

After almost a week, a member of Dev Anand’s production team reached out to Zarina Wahab, claiming that the filmmaker wished to meet her. The actress remembered that this time too she arrived on the sets with all her pictures.

Without even seeing a single picture of Zarina Wahab, Dev Anand complimented the actress by asserting that she harbours quite a “photogenic face.” “I don’t need your pictures to see that” added the film director, as cited by Zarine on the TKSS. The actress heaped praises on the directors back in the era who possessed a keen vision like that of a camera.

Zarine Wahab has played a crucial role in the high-octane drama Dasara. Headlined by Nani and Keerrthy Suresh, Dasra is set against the backdrop of the Songrani coal miles. Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film had a successful run in the theatres. Zarine Wahab who is often spotted at numerous public events has not unveiled her future projects yet.