Zero To Kalank, Big Budget Bollywood Films That Tanked At The Box Office

Over the past few years, there have been significant changes in Bollywood. Filmmakers are putting more effort into making films that have a strong plot and are visually appealing. Some new-age and experimental films including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and the Tripti Dimri-starrer Qala have given movie enthusiasts a fresh dose of content, quite different from a quintessential tale of boy-meets-girl kind of story. Earlier, directors were eager to woo the audience with grand sets, expensive foreign locations, and a star cast. Some of them worked, while others did not. Here is a list of much-anticipated big-budget films that failed terribly at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in lead roles, this historic drama created quite the hype among the masses, days before the film’s release. Samrat Prithviraj failed to strike the right chord with the audience and became a box office disaster. Made on a budget of Rs 175 crore, the film earned Rs 90 crore.

Zero

Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were associated with the film Zero. Despite the feel-good trailer and soothing songs, the film proved to be quite disappointing. The Anand L Rai directorial, although made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Zero struggled to cross Rs 100 crore, garnering a total of just Rs 178 crore, reports TOI.

Shaandaar

The pairing of Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor was expected to provide the audience with a dose of freshness on screen. Contrary to the sky-high expectations, the film was a flop in the theatres. Not even the superhit songs, lavish sets, and decent performances from the leads could save Shaandar from the poor script. According to BoxOffice India, Shaandaar collected Rs 39.48 crore.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, promised to be an entertaining and edge-of-the-seat film. Despite the filmmaker trying to make a film inspired by American noir, Bombay Velvet fell flat. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar in lead roles, the film amassed only Rs 43.13 crore, made on a budget of Rs 118 crore.

Kalank

This Abhishek Verman directorial had everything, from megastars, grand sets and ornate costumes boasting of an ancient era. Despite all the best efforts and mind-blowing acting, Kalank could not draw in the audience, especially because of its lack of plot and slow pace. Made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, Kalank’s domestic box office collection was just Rs 78 crore.

