Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan-Hosted Show To Have Wildcard Contestants And Secret Entries? What We Know

The excitement is building up as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for its second season. is set to stream on June 17 with superstar Salman Khan as the host. This season gives the audience the power to influence the game as the tagline says ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’.

The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. The speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani and Pooja Gor among others.

However, recent developments suggest that the show might have some surprises up its sleeve. The latest twist to the tale is that JioCinema has not revealed all the participants of the show, leaving fans curious and excited about what’s in store.

The speculation comes from JioCinema’s recently unveiled the Bigg Boss OTT house, revealing various aspects of the meticulously designed set. However, keen-eyed fans noticed something intriguing - the number of beds featured exceeds the officially sneak-peek of participants shared by the platform. And if rumours are to be believed, the platform has kept a well-hidden secret of a prominent Bollywood actress who is set to enter the house. Bigg Boss OTT is always known for its unexpected twists and turns, and it seems this season will be no different. As fans eagerly await the show’s premiere, speculations continue to circulate, with various names being thrown around as potential surprise participants. Will the extra beds in the house be occupied by wildcards, secret entries, or surprise celebrities? Only time will tell!

Earlier, it was reported that Raj Kundra, Kunal Kamra, Kailash Kher, Daler Mehndi has also been approached by the show. But there have been no official confirmation from their side.