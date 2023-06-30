Carry on Jatta 3 Review: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa Impress Everyone With 'Entertaining Comedy'

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bawja starrer Carry On Jatta 3 has finally released. The comedy-drama has created a lot of buzz among the fans. It has already broken all records at the box office. It opened to an estimated collection of 4.25 crores at the box office on day 1. Reportedly, it has left behind Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh which was the biggest Punjabi opener till now.

Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film also stars Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik and others in key roles. It’s the third instalment in the highly successful comedy franchise Carry On Jatta. Well, fans are going gaga over the performance and have given big thumbs up. The film has been trending on social media and Twitter is flooded with scenes. Gippy Garewal also expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their love. He shared many videos of fans praising the film.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gippygrewal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gippygrewal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gippygrewal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gippygrewal)

The trailer shows that the film is set in London. Once again, Gippy’s character has fallen in love but getting married is again difficult for him, probably impossible. The trailer was launched today in Mumbai. Aamir Khan also attended the event and could not stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-styled welcome at the trailer launch. Comedian Kapil Sharma was also seen during the trailer launch. The actor also expressed his desire to work in a Punjabi movie. When Aamir was asked if he would ever follow in the footsteps of Bollywood veterans like Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor who also acted in Punjabi films, he said, “If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf Sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi…so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."