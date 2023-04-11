Charu Asopa Opens Up On Weight Loss Journey And Postpartum Depression In Her Vlog

Charu Asopa instructed her followers to go at their own pace and be patient.Television actress and YouTuber Charu Asopa entertains her fans through her social media posts. Despite her extended absence from the industry, she still interacts with fans on her YouTube channel and answers their questions. She recently answered questions that came from her channel’s subscribers. One of them asked about her postpartum weight loss struggle. In response, Charu was open and honest, admitting that she had to adhere to a rigorous diet plan because she had signed up for a role that requires her to look younger.

While talking about this on her YouTube channel, she said: “Weight loss journey wasn’t easy for me. I did a very strict diet for my show called Johri. I had to reduce weight because they had to show me as a 16-17-year-old and then grow from there eventually. So I had to reduce weight quickly." She undertook rigorous weight-loss measures. She had given up milk and sugar, and adhered to a tight diet. She occasionally had fruits or dry fruits and black coffee in the morning. Gymming and workouts became a norm in her life during her sequence in the show. She never took a break in between and preferred to spend a lot of time shooting. She called her workout schedule ‘frantic’.

Charu Asopa instructed her followers to go at their own pace and be patient. She acknowledged that she had to work and lose weight because of her obligations. “I’d say take your time to lose weight. For me there was urgency, I had a lot of responsibilities so I had to lose weight quickly. Back then, I had shifted to Mumbai. I had to pay rent and pay my maids among other things. For that, you need to work hard. I’d break down sometimes but whenever I see Ziana’s face, everything feels worth it."

After giving birth to Ziana, Charu admitted to experiencing postpartum depression. She also talked openly about how others had questioned her decision to feed her daughter formula rather than breast milk. She said, “I wasn’t getting breast milk so I had to give Ziana the formula".

Charu discussed her life as a single mother and how she copes with her mental breakdown. She discussed her postpartum depression in the same video. She urged mothers to maintain their resolve and act in their child’s best interests. She has been caring for Ziana by herself. She was also trolled when one of her followers questioned why her daughter doesn’t speak. Charu responded that every child is unique. She later revealed that her daughter occasionally uses phrases like mama, tata, and dada.

