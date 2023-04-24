Chengiz To Dasara, Hit Regional Films That Failed To Impress The Hindi Audience

The market for films among the Hindi audience is the largest in India. Other than Bollywood films, Hindi versions of British and American films are also released, and they make huge profits among the Indian audience and sometimes earn more than Indian films. Other film industries in India have also tried to make the most of this opportunity. Baahubali, KGF, RRR, and Pushpa have left a remarkable mark on the Hindi audience and have earned huge numbers.

However, many regional films that were released at the Hindi box office in recent times could not impress the audience. These films have not only won praise from critics in their respective regions but have also done good business.

Chengiz: Bengali actor Jeet plays the lead in Chengiz, which is set in the 1970s and 1980s. Although it became a popular criminal thriller in Bengali, the Hindi audience wasn’t much impressed by the film. The story was written by Neeraj Pandey, which makes it unique. In Bollywood, Neeraj Pandey wrote the scripts for films including A Wednesday, Special 26, MS Dhoni, and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Dasara: The film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film was well received among the Tamil and Telugu audiences, and they gave a lot of love to the film. However, the Hindi version could only manage to collect Rs 5 crore.

Kabzaa: The Upendra Rao-starrer also had Kichcha Sudeep in a prominent role. The Kannada audience liked the film a lot, but it could not do well in Hindi.

Har Har Mahadev: The film starred Sharad Kelkar in the lead role. It was well received by the Marathi audience but failed to leave an impact on the Hindi-speaking audience.

Dhemsa: Odia film Dhemsa was released in Hindi as Daman. The film was released in 51 theatres in Odisha and was highly appreciated by the audience. Even the critics praised its lead actor, Babushaan Mohanty. But it could not make a mark among the Hindi audience.

Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona was well-received in the Kannada industry. An item song starring Jacqueline Fernandes was also included in the film to attract the Hindi audience, but even this could not make it a hit in the Hindi belt.

