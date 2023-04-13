Child Artist Shivansh Kotia Says He Wants To Focus On His Studies Now

Do you remember the cutest child actor from one of our favourite television shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? We are talking about Shivansh Kotia aka Naksh, who has won millions of hearts with his adorable smile. Shivansh has garnered numerous accolades for his acting. He was also seen on the big screen, that too with Sridevi. He was seen in English Vinglish, playing the role of Sridevi’s son Sagar.

Shivansh recently said that he will never forget the experience of working with Sridevi in the film. He continues to do well in his academics and plans to pursue acting in the future. He is quite adept at striking a balance between the two. He advises that it’s important to give both tasks equal priority.

Recently, talking to News18 Hindi, Shivansh Kotia said that he used to focus on his studies while shooting. When he was asked how difficult it is to focus on his studies while acting, he said, “Well, it is very difficult to study along with acting but it’s fun doing difficult things. My parents have taught me from the beginning that studies come first and everything else comes after that. I used to complete my homework as soon as I got time on the shooting set. Many times I used to complete all my homework after getting a long break on the sets.”

When Shivansh was asked about any memorable moment, he spoke about Hina Khan. He said, “As a co-actor, she is very good. At that time I was very young, so I used to get a lot of love from everyone on the set. She was my reel life mother. I made a really good bond with her. I have learned a lot while working with her.”

In addition to having a special place in Shivansh’s heart for Hina, he expressed how much he misses her. The now-adult Naksh recalled his shooting days and recalled how Hina once gave him a Transformers toy, which was very popular back then. Shivansh claimed that the gift stuck in his memory quite a bit.

Shivansh Kotia has taken a hiatus from his obligations at work. Apart from appearing in a few television commercials, he is currently concentrating on his education. Along with his sister Navika, Shivansh operates the Shivansh and Navika YouTube channels, where they post a number of videos about blogging. He performs well as a rapper and posts videos of his rap tracks on YouTube too.

