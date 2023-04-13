Chiranjeevi Adds Toyota Vellfire Minivan Worth Rs 1.2 Crore To His Car Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi added a new luxurious car to his collection. The actor already has an impressive collection and has reportedly purchased a black Toyota Vellfire minivan and registered it at the Khairatabad RTA office on Tuesday. The swanky car is said to have cost around Rs 1.2 crore. The Toyota Vellfire model has lately become popular with several entertainment celebrities.

Though this is not one of the costlier cars owned by Chiranjeevi, he had to pay a hefty price for the fancy registration number. It is said that he paid around Rs 5 lakh for the number plate as it appears that the actor’s vehicles are registered with all 1s. Chiranjeevi’s garage also had high-end cars such as a Rolls Royce, gifted by his son Ram Charan. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The new Toyota Vellfire aims to target the growing demand for premium and luxury MPVs and will compete against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which was the first luxury MPV to launch in India. Not only V-Class and Vellfire, but Kia has also launched their premium MPV called the Carnival, which is priced exponentially less than the rest of the cars.

The Toyota Vellfire is the biggest passenger car to be on sale in India and aims to provide luxury with space. It is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that generates 179 hp and is mated to an e-CVT unit and also gets an e-AWD system. In terms of features, the Vellfire gets ventilated seats, seat tables, ambient lighting, powered rear doors, a double sunroof, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The seven-seater has two pilot seats in the middle that can be fully reclined for comfort.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Naga Babu were recently seen driving the same model. A few days back, Mohanlal also added this luxurious car to his collection. B-Town actors including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Bhumi Pednekar also own this luxurious car.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya, which was a box-office hit film. He will be next seen in director Meher Ramesh’s masala entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The much-awaited drama also has Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest and Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Backed by Anil Sunkara, the film has been set against the backdrop of Kolkata.

